Packaging of food grains in jute bags mandatory: Centre

NET News Desk

In an effort to help the jute industry, the government on Thursday decided that 100 per cent food grains and 20 per cent sugar will be mandatorily packaged in jute bags.

A decision to extend the norms for mandatory packaging in jute materials was taken by the Union Cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said while briefing reporters about the meeting.

The decision, he said, will benefit about 4 lakh workers engaged in the jute sector along with thousands of farmers.

Jute is primarily grown in West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Andhra Pradesh.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday approved that 100% of the foodgrains and 20% of the sugar shall be mandatorily packed in diversified jute bags.

“The Government has expanded the scope of mandatory packaging norms under the Jute Packaging Material (JPM) Act, 1987,” an official release said.

In case of any shortage or disruption in supply of jute packaging material or in other contingency/exigency, the Ministry of Textiles may, in consultation with the user Ministries concerned, relax these provisions further, up to a maximum of 30 percent of the production of foodgrains over and above the provisions, it added.