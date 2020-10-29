Twitter Apologises for Showing J&K and Leh in China in Location Tag

Twitter India on Thursday tendered a verbal apology to the joint parliamentary committee on personal data protection over location tag in a live broadcast showing Leh and J&K as part of China.

According to news agency ANI, the parliamentary panel had expressed its displeasure to Twitter over it and asked the micro-blogging platform to tender written apology and submit an affidavit.

The head of the joint parliamentary panel had accused Twitter of disrespecting New Delhi`s sovereignty after mapping data showed Indian-ruled territory as part of China in what the social network said was a quickly resolved mistake.