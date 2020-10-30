4-year-old from Mizoram wins heart on internet with her rendition of A R Rahman’s ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’

NET News Desk

Esther Hnamte from Mizoram has been winning the hearts of netizens ever since her rendition of A R Rahman’s popular song “Maa Tujhe Salaam” was uploaded on YouTube.

The four-year-old from Lunglei district of Mizoram has amazed the netizens with her mesmerizing voice.

The music video features Esther holding the Indian national flag in her hands as she sings the song. The video shows picturesque images from the north-eastern state.

Watch the viral video here:

While Esther’s mesmerizing voice is giving goosebumps to netizens, the video has already garnered 212,830 views on Youtube.

“Dear brothers and sisters, Be proud that you are an indian, it is a land of love, care and affection. so lovely the variety in languages, cultures, lifestyle..let us stand together to be good sons and daughters for our motherland inspite of the diversities,” read the description of her video.

With almost 60.7K subscribers, Esther who started singing only last year has an active YouTube channel with covers of songs in Mizo, English and Hindi.

The latest video, released only 4 days back.

Here’s are some of the other reactions to the song.