Delhi Gold Smuggling Case: NIA Conducts Raid in Guwahati

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at four locations in Guwahati, Assam.

According to officials, these locations are connected to the accused persons and their handlers from where the crimes were allegedly commissioned.

“During the searches, incriminating documents and electronic devices containing details of suspicious transactions as well as of the persons involved in the instant crime, who are also having linkages abroad including Myanmar and Nepal, were seized,” said officials.

It needs mention here that the NIA had registered the instant case (No. RC-32/2020/NIA/DLI) on September 16 2020 which relates to seizure of 83.621 kilos of smuggled gold bars having market value of Rs. 42.89 crore at New Delhi Railway Station on August 28 from 4 accused persons.

Interrogation of these accused has so far revealed that they had collected the said consignment from Guwahati for its delivery at New Delhi on the directions of their handlers who are suspected to have sourced the smuggled material from Myanmar, Nepal and Bhutan.