Federal Minister Admits Pakistan’s Role in Dastardly Pulwama Terror Attack, Later Issues Clarification

Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry has admitted to Pakistan’s role in the dastardly Pulwama terror attack in 2019.

‘Our success in Pulwama, is a success of this nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. You and us are all part of that success,’ Science & Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry said in the National Assembly during a debate.

It is to be mentioned that 40 CRPF personnel had been killed when terrorists rammed an explosive-laden vehicle in the bus.

The convoy had of 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. Pakistan based terror group Jaish-E-Mohammad had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier Pakistan government had denied any role in the attack but the latest admission by the top aide and Minister of Imran Khan has now exposed Islamabad’s lies.

Chaudhry made the remarks a day after Opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ayaz Sadiq said that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in an important meeting pleaded to release Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

Press statement by the Ministry of Science & Technology, Pakistan in response to the misrepresentation of the speech of @fawadchaudhry by the Indian media.@IndiaToday @htTweets @timesofindia pic.twitter.com/BJ0SWUKAlU — Ministry of Science & Technology (@MinistryofST) October 29, 2020

Meanwhile reacting to this, the science ministry on Thursday slammed Indian media for twisting a statement made by Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry in the National Assembly, terming it a “futile attempt to malign the image of Pakistan”.

“The Indian media has once again acted with gross irresponsibility by misrepresenting the context of the speech delivered by Chaudry Fawad Hussain,” a spokesperson for the ministry sasid in a statement issued after Chaudhry’s NA speech was linked to the Pulwama attack by Indian media.

“As a matter of fact, Hussain referred to ‘Operation Swift Retort’ which was a successful military response by the PAF to the transgression by the Indian Air Force into Pakistan’s territory, as a result of which two Indian jets were shot down, not to mention the arrest of the widely discussed pilot Abhinandan, who was later released by the Government of Pakistan as a diplomatic gesture of peace, the statement added.