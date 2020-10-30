LPG Gas Booking Number Changed; Common Booking Number Across India from Nov 1

From now on, Indane customers cannot book gas on the old number as Indane has implemented a new number on the registered mobile number of their customers.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited has launched a common booking phone number for customer convenience.

The common booking number for LPG refills for the whole country is 7718955555 and is available 24×7 for the customers.

This common number for all-India LPG refill booking, through SMS and IVRS , is an important step to boost customer convenience and ease of booking Indane LPG refills.

Henceforth, even if customers move from one telecom circle to another across states, their Indane refill booking number will remain the same.

The current system of telecom circle-specific phone numbers for booking Indane LPG refills will be discontinued after the midnight of 31st October, and the common booking number will be in force.

The bookings can be done via the registered mobile number of the customers only.

The process of booking through this number is as follows-

For customers whose mobile numbers are already registered in Indane records, IVRS will prompt the 16-digit consumer ID. Upon confirmation by the customer, the refill booking will be accepted.

For customers without registered mobile number in Indane records, a one-time registration of the mobile number should be done by customers by entering their 16-digit consumer ID starting with 7. This should be followed by authentication in the same IVRS call. Upon confirmation, the customer’s mobile number will get registered and the LPG refill booking will be accepted.

The 16-digit consumer ID of the customer is mentioned on Indane LPG invoices/ cash memos / subscription voucher.