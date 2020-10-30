Mizoram Will Not Withdraw Forces from Assam Border: Minister Lalchamliana

Mizoram Home minister Lalchamliana has said that the government would not withdraw its forces from the state border with Assam till normalcy returns.

The Home minister’s assertion came a day after Assam’s Cachar district administration asked the Mizoram government to withdraw its forces from the border areas.

Lalchamliana, while speaking to media reiterated that the Mizoram government accepted the demarcation notified in 1875 under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) of 1873 as the actual boundary of Mizoram and Assam.