PM inaugurates Arogya Van, Arogya Kutir, Ekta Mall and Children Nutrition Park at Kevadia in Gujrat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated various projects under the Integrated Development of Kevadia in Gujarat.

PM Modi, as part of a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat, will visit the Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue and the nation’s homage to the country’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on Saturday.

Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on Friday morning on a two-day Gujarat visit. During his Gujarat visit, PM Modi is scheduled to launch a host of projects, including the seaplane service between Kevadiya and Ahmedabad.

Modi today inaugurated Arogya Van and Arogya Kutir. He also inaugurated the Ekta Mall, and Children Nutrition Park.

Arogya Van & Arogya Kutir

Arogya Van has 5 lakh plants of 380 different species spread over an area of 17 acre. Arogya Kutir has a traditional treatment facility named Santhigiri wellness centre which will provide healthcare based on Ayurveda, Siddha, Yoga and Panchakarma.

Ekta Mall

The Mall displays a diverse range of handicrafts and traditional items from all over India symbolizing unity in diversity and is spread over 35000 sq ft. The mall consists of 20 Emporia each representing a specific state in India and is built in just 110 days.

Children Nutrition Park & Mirror Maze

It is the world’s first ever technology driven nutrition park for children and is spread over an area of 35000 sq ft. A Nutri Train runs across the park to various exciting theme based stations namely ‘Phalshaka Griham’, ‘Payonagari’, ‘Annapoorna’, ‘Poshan Puran’, and ‘Swastha Bharatam’. It will raise nutritional awareness through various edutainment activities like Mirror Maze, 5D Virtual reality theatre and Augmented reality games.

Earlier, Modi visited the family of former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel in Gandhinagar. The 92-year-old BJP stalwart died in Ahmedabad on Thursday morning due to prolonged illness. PM Modi on Thursday paid rich tributes to Patel through a series of tweets and said the veteran leader had mentored and groomed many younger workers, including him.