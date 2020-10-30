PM Modi Extends wishes on Milad-un-Nabi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday greeted people on the occasion of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

Here are the tweets from President Kovind, PM Modi and others on Milad-un-Nabi:

PM Modi

“Best wishes on Milad-un-Nabi. Hope this day furthers compassion and brotherhood all across. May everybody be healthy and happy. Eid Mubarak!” Modi tweeted.

Best wishes on Milad-un-Nabi. Hope this day furthers compassion and brotherhood all across. May everybody be healthy and happy. Eid Mubarak! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2020

President Kovind

“On the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad. Let us follow his teachings and work for the well-being of society and peace & harmony in the country,” President Kovind tweeted.

Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu

“Greetings on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, a celebration to commemorate the birth of Prophet Mohammad. He showed the path of compassion, tolerance and universal brotherhood. May this pious occasion usher in peace, happiness & prosperity to everyone. #EidMiladUnNabi #EidMubarak,” the vice president tweeted.