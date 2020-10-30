Railways launches ‘Meri Saheli’ initiatives for safety of women passengers

The Indian Railways has started Meri Saheli initiatives for the safety of women passengers. A team of lady Sub-Inspectors and Constables are formed at the starting Railway Stations.

They identify the lady passengers and comfort them, especially those travelling alone. They are also informed about helpline number 182 in case of emergency.

Each Railway Division has formed a team which visits the lady passengers to ensure they are safe and secured.

The Senior Divisional Security Commissioner of Railway Protection Force in the Hubballi Division in Karnataka, B. T. Valleshwar shares details of the new initiative by the Railways.

