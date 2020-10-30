Selling Home-Made Food Items Without Licence, Registration? Now You Will be Fined Rs 5 lakh

Those making and selling home-made cakes and food items without a licence or registration will carry a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh and imprisonment for up to six months.

It is to mentioned that it is mandatory to have a license for sales above Rs 12 lakh, and for below that, registration is necessary.

This has been recently announced by the State Food Safety Department as per the directions of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.

If reports are to be believed, since March 2020, only 2300 registrations have taken place. However, there are still many units operating without a license or registration. Many do not know about the law.

The law regarding licensing and registration of food units has been around since 2011 under the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Business) Regulation.

Not many people were aware of the provisions of the law and that licence and registration are must haves if someone is selling home cooked food.