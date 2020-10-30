Toyota Launches Stockyard in Guwahati to Enables Faster Delivery Across Northeast

In line with its customer-first philosophy of enabling easy access to world-class products and services to its customers, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced the launch of its first regional stockyard in Guwahati.

Ensuring a leaner and efficient distribution network across the region, the stockyard will further reduce delivery time from the current 13 days to a maximum of two days for furthermost dealers in the Northeast states immensely benefitting our customers.

The new stockyard will significantly enhance distribution efficiency, reduce inventory costs and turnaround time for dealer working capital besides facilitating TKM dealers to meet customer requirements faster. It will also allow the dealers to focus on the core area of sales and after-sales to meet customer requirements

Commenting on the new initiative, Mr. Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM, said, “We are happy to announce the launch of our first regional stockyard in Guwahati during this auspicious festive season. We have been witnessing growing demand from this region over the years as more and more customers are preferring to buy Toyota vehicles due to its world class quality and reliability. In line with our customer-first approach, we have been expanding our sales and service network in this region to enhance our services to our customers. At the same time, we are also strengthening our processes and enhancing manpower capability at dealerships address the growing market requirements.

It is our constant endeavour to innovate new ways of reaching our customers, with the launch of the stockyard, bringing home a Toyota will now become easier and faster. We want to take this opportunity to thank our customers for their tremendous faith in the Toyota brand over the years.”

TKM’s current product line includes the all-new Urban Cruiser, a compact SUV that appeals to the young and discerning customer. Another Toyota car, which has seen tremendous response from youth and first-time buyers, is the premium hatchback, Glanza. TKM enjoys a leadership position in the MPV and SUV segments for over a decade with the Innova Crysta and Fortuner. For those yearning for a fully loaded sedan is the Toyota Yaris. In the luxury segment, TKM offers the self-charging hybrid vehicles, Camry and Vellfire. The new regional stockyard will enable delivery of Toyota vehicles in a maximum of two days to the furthermost dealer locations.

In the last two years, Toyota opened two new 3S (sales, service and spare parts) outlets – one in Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh and the other in Imphal in Manipur besides a first-of-its-kind Pro-Service centre in Jorhat in Assam.