430 Kilos of Brown Sugar Seized; Drug Manufacturing Unit Busted in Manipur

The Manipur Police has busted a drug manufacturing unit and seized around 435 kg of brown sugar from Thoubal district on October 30.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a house in Moijing Awang area and recovered 16 packets of brown sugar along with other materials used for manufacturing of the drug, Thoubal Superintendent of Police Sarangthem Ibomcha Singh said.

“During the raid, around 435.94 kg of brown sugar and 438 litres of morphinated liquid, 705 grams of lime and a bottle of ammonium chloride were seized,” the SP added.

The police also recovered three LPG cylinders, a motorcycle and an auto-rickshaw during the search operation, Singh said.

However, during the raid Md. Kayamuddin, the owner of the brown sugar manufacturing unit, and his wife managed to escape from the spot.