6 Golden Rules for Sensitive Teeth

One of the most common issues is that of tooth sensitivity and toothache which get even worse at cold temperature. In the front, it may not sound too serious but those who suffer from it know how painful tooth sensitivity can be. Moreover, this condition deprives the people of relishing too cold or hot delicacies. However, using the following hacks can help you to reduce or cure this terrible condition.

Choosing the Correct Dental Products

Nowadays, there are many dental products available in the market which is specifically made for sensitive teeth. Using the right sensitive toothpaste can be a convenient and economical way to manage teeth sensitivity, allowing you to continue to indulge in the foods and beverages you enjoy delicacies including coffee, tea, ice cream etc.

Using Straws

Using a straw while relishing a hot or cold beverage shall give you some relief as the straw prevents the contact between the beverage and your teeth. However, this hack cannot help in curing the problem. So, do not skip your dental checkups!

Lesser Intake of Acidic and Sugary Food

Acidic food is not advisable for tooth sensitivity because the acid wears away the tooth enamel. Similarly, Sweet and sticky food like candies; gums stimulate the nerves in the dentine.

Using Toothbrush with Soft Bristles

Using a soft-bristled brush reduces gum irritation. Moreover, soft bristles can provide a better clean. This might seem false because it’s natural to think hard bristles are more effective while cleaning. This isn’t the case. The soft bristles provide a better clean because they are flexible. This makes it possible for them to bend and clean the spaces the hard bristles can’t reach.

Prevent Plaque Building

An excessive buildup of plaque can cause tooth enamel to wear away. Again, your teeth can become more sensitive as they lose protection provided by the enamel. The solution is to practice good daily dental care and visit your dentist for cleanings every six months.

Using a High Fluoride Mouthwash

Fluoride helps in slowing the breakdown of tooth enamel, thereby reducing the risk of tooth decay. However, the use of a fluoride mouthwash is not a substitute for brushing or flossing. Fluoride can be equally crucial for children. It helps prevent and reverse early stages of tooth decay by strengthening tooth enamel and allowing teeth damaged by acid from plaque to re-mineralize themselves.