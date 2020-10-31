Assam-Mizoram Border Row: Protesters Refuse to Call Off NH 306 Blockade; Seeks Removal of Forces

The blockade in National Highway 306 at the Assam-Mizoram border entered the fourth day.

According to reports, agitators in southern Assam refused to call off their blockade of National Highway 306 as they seeked withdrawal of security personnel from Assam’s area.

Although, Assam government earlier had said that the Mizoram government have agreed to withdraw their forces gradually from Assam’s territory but on October 29 Mizoram Home minister Lalchamliana has said that the government would not withdraw its forces from the state border with Assam till normalcy returns.

It is to be mentioned here that National Highway 306 is the lifeline of Mizoram which supply essential commodities to the state.

