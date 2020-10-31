Educational Institutions in Assam to Reopen from Monday

Schools in Assam will reopen from this Monday, November 2, 2020.

As per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the state government, classes for students of VI, VIII, X and XII will be conducted on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

For students of Class VII, IX and XI, classes will be conducted on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The detailed SOP also includes a staggered timetable for colleges, engineering colleges, polytechnic institutions and ITIs.

The school authorities have been asked to follow the social distancing and other precautionary measures in the light of COVID-19. However, all hostel facilities in schools and colleges will remain suspended until further orders.

Meanwhile, Attendance of students must not be enforced and shall be purely based on parental consent, states the Assam government in its latest guidelines.