Halloween Blue Moon to be Seen Tonight

Indians will be able to witness the Blue Moon on 31st October 2020 in the night sky. It is a rare phenomenon which is also known as the Hunter’s Moon or the Halloween Moon. It is called the Hunter’s moon as it is believed that the illuminating moon provides moonlight to the hunters to collect food during the time of winter. The colour of the Blue Moon won’t actually be blue and it will appear like it would any other day. This Blue Moon will look pale grey and white – just like the moon on any other night.

As per NASA the phenomenon coincides with Halloween every 19 years and this is the reason why it is also known as the Halloween Moon. So, calculated by NASA, the Blue moon will coincide with Halloween in the year 2039.

This phenomenon occurs because the Earth’s elliptical makes the smallest angle with respect to the horizon while eventually making the Moon appearing to be glowing and illuminating at its fullest.

A blue moon can either happen when there are two full moons in a single calendar month, or when it’s the third or fourth full moon in a single season, according to Earth Sky.