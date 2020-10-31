Parts of Northeast to Receive Extremely Heavy Rains, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that isolated heavy rainfall with moderate thunderstorms and lightning is likely to hit the northeastern states during the next two days starting from Saturday.

According to the weather agency, isolated heavy rainfall with moderate thunderstorm & lightning is very likely to occur over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during next two days.

“Squally weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph) very likely over East-central & adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal on 31 October and over Northeast & adjoining East-central Bay of Bengal on 01 November 2020. Fishermen are advised not to venture into this area,” it further said.

i) Scattered to widespread rainfall very likely over Andaman & Nicobar islands and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and isolated to scattered rainfall activity over Assam & Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and West Bengal & Sikkim during next 3-4 days. — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) October 31, 2020

Meanwhile, isolated very heavy rain is likely to happen across Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura today, it said.