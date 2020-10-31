WEAR is the Project!

A common man with a common thought Fashion designer from Sikkim Omi Gurung has been exploring his fashionable touch from his green bag of fashion goals. The Fashion designer was chosen as one of the 50 powerful voices of youth leaders from South and Southeast Asia by Earthday Network for its global campaign “MY FUTURE, MY VOICE” to mark the 50th anniversary of Earthday on 22 April, 2020. He was also one of the youth ambassadors for Earthday Network.

Let’s know more about his a unique initiative that the designer has undertaken.

Tell us about the “The WEAR Project”

The Waste, Environment and Reuse (WEAR) Project is a unique social impact initiative to reduce textile waste and environmental pollution to save the planet. The project also pro-actively educates and creates awareness on the impact of fashion on the environment. I started The WEAR Project in 2018 but then it took a backseat due to other professional commitments. It was during the lockdown amidst the pandemic that I revived the project to provide sustainable livelihoods and to promote sustainability.

We also work with discarded or dead stock textiles to create products OUT OF WASTE. Our range of products include cushion covers, bags, rugs, face masks, shirts, kurtas and keychains etc. One of the key social impacts of the project is “T-shirt bag”. We have inspired thousands of people to reuse their old t-shirt to make a carry bag and reduce their carbon, water and waste footprint. Every single bag effectively prevented the dumping of 200 throw-away plastic or paper bags. Every single bag educated a whole family about environmental issues. T-shirt bag addresses about ending plastic pollution and saving water.

Did you know? It takes 2720 litres of water to make a T-shirt. That’s normally how much we drink over a 3 year period. Reusing\upcycling old materials helps lessen the amount of waste going into landfills. It reduces Carbon dioxide emissions by using old materials instead of new ones. In fact, for every ton of discarded textiles used again, 20 tons of carbon dioxide is prevented from entering the atmosphere.

You have always shown your inclination towards sustainable fashion. What inspired you to go in those lines? How is it different from regular fashion?

In 2010, I started a social community Oh My India in Bangalore which inspired thousands of people worldwide to reduce, reuse and recycle their household waste fashionably. Oh My India, was also recognized and conferred with accolades and awards for being an agent of change by several organizations. In 2013, I was heartbroken and shaken by Rana Plaza incident that killed at least 1,132 people and injured more than 2,500 garment workers in Bangladesh. This incident made me introspect and research on Fashion industry and environment. That’s how I started my sustainable fashion journey and since then I have been advocating about it.

When we talk about fashion, we often don’t think about environment. The fashion industry is considered by the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), to be the second most polluting industry in the world. According to UNCTAD, some 93 billion cubic metres of water – enough to meet the needs of five million people – is used by the fashion industry annually, and around half a million tons of micro fibre, which is the equivalent of 3 million barrels of oil, is now being dumped into the ocean every year. As for carbon emissions, the industry is responsible for more than all international flights and maritime shipping combined. Fast Fashion is not free, the cost of staying fashionable is a lot more than just the price tag. Sustainable fashion is not only about environmental issues, it is also about human rights. It is about being human literally!

Covid-19 has hit the world hard. How has the pandemic affected the fashion industry of Northeast?

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected everyone, mainly the small business owners and organizations. The Northeast Fashion industry is under developing and unorganized. But we do have a rich and exclusive textiles related to handloom sector from Northeast region. And that’s where our potential is. We need to harness, support and promote our northeast handloom products globally. Our people and our government need to take pride in our textiles and craftsmanship’s. This pandemic forced hundreds to return home, from big cities. Now many are jobless seeking for an opportunity. Today, the entire dynamic of doing business has changed. If we learnt something from this pandemic, it is not to take Mother Earth for granted. We need to see this pandemic as an opportunity to reset ourselves and work towards creating a more sustainable world.

What are your future projects?

At the moment, I am working on The WEAR Project and we do have interesting activities and events in the pipeline. The WEAR Project on World Cleanup Day 2020 (19 September) started WEAR BOOK CLUB. The book club is members-only group. The club shall recommend, read and discuss books on sustainable fashion, environment and social development. The main purpose of the club is to create awareness, to educate and to promote sustainable fashion; and to be a conscious consumer.

Each month the club will choose a new book and open up a friendly, literary dialogue online. The club shall also organize occasional meet ups to socialize over a cup of tea or a glass of wine. A member will receive e-book every month. Membership is only via invitation. We shall soon start a BOOK CLUB for kids too.

Any message you would like to give to our readers.

Every single day, our actions have an impact on the world around us. What we wear does make a difference. We don’t have to engage in big actions to participate in change. Small acts, when multiplied by millions of people, can transform the world. As a consumer, you have the power to choose and to change the world. Mind you, sustainability begins at your home. Be an awakened and a conscious consumer of everything. BUY LESS, CHOOSE WELL, MAKE IT LAST!