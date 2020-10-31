Youth from Arunachal Hands Over Pet Bear He Raised Like His ‘Own Sister’ to Zoo

A nine-month-old female bear cub that was raised by a young boy of Lipu Yomcha village in Arunachal Pradesh, was handed over to the Itanagar zoo.

The bear named Luba was bought by Terde Yomcha for Rs 1,000 when it was barely a month old.

“I have brought up Luba like my own sister. It hurts me to see her go. Please request the zoo authorities to take due care of my Luba and give me access to meet her at the Itanagar zoo,” Yomcha reportedly said.

According to Yomcha, Luba loves bathing in her aluminium tub and playing with the children in the neighbourhood.