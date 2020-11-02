11th Edition of NH7 Weekender to be Held Virtually

The 11th edition of one of the most popular music festivals in the country, the NH7 Weekender, will be held virtually this year.

The 11th edition of the multi-genre, multi-city music festival, Bacardi NH7 Weekender, will be held virtually on December 5 and 6.

The two-day digital edition will feature a line-up of musicians and can be streamed by fans across the country on all three stages simultaneously – the BacardiStage, the Dewar’s Stage and Breezer Vivid Stage – clocking 16+ hours of music by local artistes, as well as international talent.

Further OML and Insider.in have designed a brand-new virtual platform with several interactive features, created exclusively for this edition of the festival. Fans will be able to host virtual parties during the stream, play games, take pictures in a virtual photo-booth, and join live parties along with artistes and fans.

Gunjan Arya, CEO, OML said, “The Bacardi NH7 Weekender has brought artistes and fans together for over a decade and through the unique virtual festival experience, this is what our objective is this year as well. The support of Bacardi and Insider have been instrumental in designing a highly immersive and interactive platform for this edition of the festival, which we’re extremely excited to unveil to fans of music everywhere. The festival will feature its signature programming mix of international and Indie musicians, and allow fans to enjoy this unique experience together – albeit online.”

“Over the years, the festival has brought people together to experience music with their favourite artistes. It’s only natural that we continue to enable the same community experience, not just with the artistes, but also with each other, this time digitally. We’re sure that the fans of this beloved festival will love what we have in store for them this year,” added Shreyas Srinivasan, Founder and CEO of Insider.in.

“We are thrilled to be back for the eleventh year of Bacardi NH7 Weekender. While bringing back the Weekender state of mind, we wanted to ensure utmost safety for all our artistes and audiences. The changing consumer behaviour and preferences this year have given us the opportunity to experiment with unique formats, and we are very proud and excited to have put together such an immersive platform to celebrate the spirit of always doing what moves us,” said Sameeksha Uniyal, Senior Brand Manager, Brand Bacardi, India& South-east Asia.

Adding to the engagement factor of the digital festival experience, the tickets for this year’s edition come with an opportunity to pre-buy into next year’s edition of the festival at a reduced price, as well as thoughtfully-curated memorabilia that are iconic symbols of the festival’s Indie appeal.

The festival is held between October and December, and hosted in multiple cities alongside its flagship event in Pune. Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Shillong have host the festival.