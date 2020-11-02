After Bengali School Now Farmhouse Along Assam-Mizoram Border Burnt to Ashes

A farmhouse near Phainuma village along the Assam-Mizoram border was burnt to ashes by unidentified persons on October 31.

It is to be mentioned that Phainuma village is located a few kilometers away from Saihapui ‘V’ village in which Bengali medium school on the disputed land was blown up by miscreants on October 22.

According to reports, the incident, which occurred on Saturday night around 7:30 pm, came to light when Mizoram’s apex student body Mizo Zirlai Pawl lodged a complaint with Vairengte police station on Sunday.

Police said the farmhouse belonged to a resident of Mizoram, R. Lalhmingliana of Phainuam village and was occupied by a non-tribal farmer, identified as Somir.