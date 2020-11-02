Assam: 5 Members of a Family Commit Suicide in Kokrajhar

In a shocking incident, five members of a family, including 3 women, reportedly committed suicide inside their house.

According to reports, Kokrajhar police said the head of the family, his wife and their three girl children have been found dead in their house on Monday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Nirmal Paul’s wife Mollika Paul (45), their daughters Puja Paul (25), Neha Paul (17) and Sneha Paul.

Paul’s eldest daughter Puja was serving as a teacher at Tulsibeel Jatiya Vidyalaya and his second daughter, Neha was a student of the higher secondary second year.

The third child of Paul, Sneha was studying in Class X.

The locals claimed Paul had debts in lakhs of rupees due to his business and took the extreme step under tremendous mental pressure.

“The locals said the family’s financial condition was very weak. The man was under heavy debt. The investigation will reveal everything,” Kokrajhar Superintendent of Police Rakesh Roushan told The New Indian Express.

A police official said, “We have started an investigation into the incident.”