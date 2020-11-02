Assam: Work Records of Govt Officials Within 50-55 Yrs Age Group to be Reviewed

The Assam Finance Department will constitute a committee led by the chief secretary to scrutinise work records of all the officials of Group ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ within 50-55 years of age group.

The process of implementation of the premature retirement of the employees would tentatively commence from April-May 2021.

To ensure more efficiency and speed in the functioning of the Central government, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has consolidated guidelines on premature retirement of government employees and clarified that a regular review will be done of government servants in the age group of 50 to 55 years.

As part of the review exercise of public servants, a register has to be maintained of government servants who are due to attain the age of 50/55 years or complete 30 years of service, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said.