“Baba Ka Dhaba” Owner Files FIR Against YouTuber Who Made him Famous

Kanta Prasad, the owner of popular eatery “Baba Ka Dhaba” in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, has filed a complaint against Instagram influencer Gaurav Wasan for misappropriation of funds.

Earlier, Prasad aka “Baba Ka Dhaba” shot to fame after a video of him tearfully recounting the desperation of the months since the lockdown was shared widely across social media platforms recently.

According to reports, in his complaint to police, Mr Prasad said Gaurav Wasan shot his video and posted it online, asking the public on social media to donate money to the eatery owner.

He further alleged that Wasan “intentionally and deliberately shared only his and his family/friends bank details and mobile numbers with the donors and collected huge amount of donation through different mode of payments i.e bank account/wallets without providing any information to the complainant.”

The owner of the food joint also accused the YouTuber of not providing details of the financial transactions to him.