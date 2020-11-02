Feed the Right Way

Mother’s milk is a boon for the newborns and we all know that. What most of us don’t know is that there are some positions for breastfeeding that can actually ensure better actually ensure better health for both Mother and the baby. Here are some ways to try.

Cradle position: Rest the side of the baby’s head in your crook of the elbow with his whole body facing you. Position your baby’s belly against your body so he feels fully supported. The other ‘free’ arm can wrap around to support your baby’s head and neck – or reach through your baby’s legs to support the lower back.

Football position: Line your baby's back along your forearm to hold your baby like a football, supporting his head and neck in your palm. This works best with newborns and small babies. It's also a good position if you're recovering from a cesarean birth and need to protect your belly from the pressure or weight of your baby.

Side-lying position: This position is great for night feedings in bed. Use pillows under your head to get comfortable. Then snuggle close to your baby and use your free hand to lift your breast and nipple into your baby's mouth. Once your baby is correctly "latched on," support your baby's head and neck with your free hand so there's no twisting or straining to keep nursing.

· Upright breastfeeding: For this breastfeeding position, sometimes called the koala or upright football hold, have babysit upright, facing you and straddling your knee. You’ll support the baby with the arm on the same side as the baby is feeding and support your breast with the opposite hand, like in the football hold.