Gunmen stormed Kabul University in Afghanistan; 19 killed several wounded

In a deadly attack, 19 people have been killed and several others were injured by gunmen who stormed Kabul University before engaging security forces in an hours-long battle on Monday, reports said.

The terrorists stormed the campus when government officials were arriving for the opening of an Iranian book fair at the university.

“Three attackers were involved. One of them blew up his explosives at the beginning, two were brought down by the security forces,” interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian told AFP.

The Taliban said they were not involved in Monday’s incident at Kabul University, but several education centres have been attacked over the years by extremist groups such as ISIS.

Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramerz told AFP most of those killed were students.

Hamid Obaidi, a spokesman for the ministry of higher education, told AFP the attack started when government officials were arriving for the opening of an Iranian book fair organised at the campus.

Gunmen stormed the facility, sending hundreds fleeing and scrambling over walls of the campus as they tried to escape the firing, witnesses said.

Afghan security forces later surrounded the area, cordoning off all roads that led to the university, witnesses and an AFP correspondent reported.

“The attack is over, but sadly 19 people have been killed and 22 more wounded,” interior spokesman Arian said on Twitter.

