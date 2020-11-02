Meghalaya Ranked 2nd Best Governed Small State-PAI

Public Affairs Index (PAI)-2020 released by the Public Affairs Centre adjudged Meghalaya as the second best governed State in the small States category.

“Happy to share that Meghalaya has been ranked the 2nd Best Governed State in India in the Small States Category based on the Public Affairs Index 2020 of an annual ranking of the states of India on governance performance,” Chief Minister Conrad Sangma tweeted, expressing happiness over the development.

Although Meghalaya’s overall rank was second, the State featured at the bottom of the list along with Mizoram in terms of sustainability. In terms of growth, Meghalaya and Mizoram featured at the top.

According to PAC, the governance performance is analysed in the context of sustainable development defined by the three pillars of equity, growth and sustainability.