Rajasthan Govt Bans Sale of Fire Crackers

Rajasthan government has banned the sale of fire crackers ahead of Diwali.

CM Ashok Gehlot in a press conference conveyed that the poisonous smoke coming out of firecrackers will be hazardous for the Covid patients.

Gehlot also announced that his administration will come up with a new legislation that will make masks mandatory. “Rajasthan will be the first state in the country to make masks compulsory to prevent the coronavirus…masks are currently the only vaccine against Covid-19,” he said.

He also assured to complete the recruitment of 2000 doctors in the next 10 days.

The CM further directed to take strict action against the sale of firecrackers and fireworks in the state and polluting vehicles running without fitness to protect the health of coronavirus-infected patients and the general public from the toxic smoke emitting from them, it said.

In a situation like this, people should avoid using fireworks on Diwali, he said.