Actor Vijay Raaz Arrested For Molesting Crew Member

Actor-director Vijay Raaz has been arrested in Gondia, Maharashtra for allegedly molesting a female crew member.

As per the police, a case has been registered against the 57-year old.

ANI, quoting Atul Kulkarni, Additional Superintendent of Police in Gondia, reported that Raaz was arrested on November 2.

Actor Vijay Raaz (file pic) was arrested from Gondia yesterday allegedly for molesting a woman crew member. A case has been registered: Atul Kulkarni, Additional SP, Gondia #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/VfHoSXbJ7T — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2020

The woman approached the local police with a complaint of molestation against the actor on Monday, the official said.

She alleged that Raaz molested her during the shooting of the film “Sherni” in neighbouring Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, the PTI report said.

An offence under section 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with an intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC was registered against Raaz and he was arrested from a hotel in Gondia where the crew is staying, the official said.

The actor was produced before a court which granted him bail, said Atul Kulkarni, additional superintendent of police, Gondia, the report added.