Assam Man Arrested for Harassing Delhi Woman on Social Media

A man from Assam’s Darrang district has been arrested for allegedly harassing a Delhi-based woman on social media.

According to reports, the 24-year-old man, Chandan Nath from Mangaldoi village threatened to defame the victim by sharing her pictures online.

On September 30, the woman went to Malviya Nagar police station, alleging that an unidentified man was harassing her through chats and video calls on social media. She also told the police that he threatened to make her pictures viral on WhatsApp to defame her.

With the help of surveillance and technical analysis, the police managed to locate the mobile number of the accused and his location was traced to Mangaldoi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said based on her complaint, a case was registered under section 354 A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act and the probe was taken up.

A team through surveillance and technical analysis managed to locate the mobile number of the accused and was nabbed from his village, the police said.

During interrogation, he allegedly told the police that he befriended people online and later threatened to make their chats and pictures viral to defame them.