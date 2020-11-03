Earthquake of Magnitude 4.4 Jolts Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hits Northeast India in the mid hours on Tuesday at around 1.13 am.

As per National Center for Seismology (NCS), Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), Government of India, the epicenter of the earthquake was reported to be near West Khasi Hills in Meghalaya.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km beneath the epicenter, NCS stated.

Tremors of the quake were felt across Guwahati city and several parts of Meghalaya and Manipur.

No casualties or damages have been reported during the quake.