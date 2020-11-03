Educational Institutes in West Bengal to Remain Closed Till Nov 30

West Bengal Govt has decided not to reopen schools, colleges and other educational institutes and will remain closed till November 30.

Informing of the decision, the WB Government stated that ‘physical assemblies’ in schools and other educational institues would be disallowed.

The notification reads, “teaching-learning physical assemblies in schools (including Anganwandi centres), colleges and universities will continue to be disallowed”. Decision on reopening of schools in December would be taken after assessing the situation by end of November. Colleges may reopen from December 1, though no decision is available on Schools.

The state government released a notification late yesterday – informing of its decision to keep the educational instiutes shut. It has, however, allowed cultural functions, religious gatherings and other congregations outside containment zones in open space. Strict safety measures have to be followed for the same.