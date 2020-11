A panel of doctors attending former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi said that Gogoi is ‘out of danger’.

Earlier, Gogoi was hospitalized at Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) in a critical condition.

The doctors said that Gogoi’s health has improved to some extent and he has been removed from the non-invasive ventilator.

The three-time Assam chief minister complained of uneasiness on Sunday night, after which he was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of GMCH.