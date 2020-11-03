Meghalaya: Teachers’ Body Threatens Stir Over Non-Release of Salaries

The All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers’ Association (AGHSSASTA) have written to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma seeking early release of their four months’ salaries.

According to the teachers’ body the salaries of the SSA teachers have remained unpaid since July this year.

“This has caused us extreme hardship – physically, emotionally, economically and mentally – as we have not been able to meet our financial needs for our family and our children,” the AGHSSASTA said in a statement.

“In other states, SSA teachers have been paid regularly. But in Meghalaya, SSA teachers have to build the nation while serving on empty stomachs. This is beyond our ability and capacity,” they added.

The teachers added that if the situation continued and the government failed to clear their dues, most of the SSA schools would have single-digit enrolment, which, according to the new policy would mean shutting these schools down.

“We have taken a decision that in case the state fails to release our salaries by November 5, we would have no other option than to launch an agitation from November 11,” the teachers added.