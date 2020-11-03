Nagaland Bypolls: Voting in 2 Assembly Begins Today

The voting for bypolls in two Assembly constituencies in Nagaland has began today.

The two assembly constituencies in Nagaland in which bypolls are underway are- 14 Southern Angami I and 60 Pungro-Kiphire.

Altogether eight candidates are in the fray- three in 14 Southern Angami and five in 60 Pungro-Kiphire.

The Chief electoral officer (CEO) Abhijit Sinha informed that the polling has begun at 6 in the morning and will continue till 4 pm in both the constituencies.

A total of 99 polling stations have been set up for the voting purpose and a total of 600 polling officers have been deployed at all the stations, the CEO informed.