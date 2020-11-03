Pvt Madrassas Will Never be Shut Down, these keep “Muslims Alive”: BJP Chief Aminul Haque Laskar

Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker and senior BJP chief Aminul Haque Laskar has mentioned that personal madrassas won’t ever be shut down as “these have kept the Muslims alive”.

Earlier, the Assam government has decided to close all state-run madrassas and a notification to this effect is likely to be issued this month.

“Has any madrassa been closed down? These madrassas won’t ever be shut down as these have saved the Muslims alive,” he mentioned, whereas laying the inspiration stone for a madrassa in Cachar district on Sunday.

“Maulanas and qazis have come out from these madrassas. Imams of mosques have studied in these madrassas. They have never been shut down,” he said.

Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that all the state-run madrassas will be shut down as the government cannot support any religious education in a secular society, leading to sharp political reactions from the opposition.

“If madrassas are closed down, then do protest. When Congress protests closing of madrassas by the BJP authorities, then inform them that solely authorities madrassas shall be closed down,” the deputy speaker mentioned.

Laskar further added that the closing of presidency madrassas will in no way impression the Muslim neighborhood’s non secular preaching.

“No one has ever come out from a authorities madrassa and joined a masjid. The opposition Congress and AIUDF are solely doing politics over the difficulty,” he instructed.