Tezpur University Takes Initiative to Encourage Student Innovators

In order to encourage innovation amongst the young students, Regional Innovation Science Hub for Innovators (RISHI), Tezpur University invites proposals from students of 9th to 11th standard from the state of Assam to submit short proposals of scientific ideas / models etc. The University plans to select 10 students to conduct their projects.The proposal should be of 02 pages maximum and it can be either in Assamese or in English.

“The selected innovators will have to carry out their proposed project work either from their respective home or nearby available facilities or in the laboratories/workshop of Tezpur University”, mentioned Dr. Biren Das, Registrar of the University. After completion of the project work to a visible form, the innovators will have to demonstrate their functional output through online video conferencing or if possible, they may have to visit Tezpur University to demonstrate their innovations.

The material cost of maximum upto Rs.2000/-(Rupees two thousand) only of the proposed project will be reimbursed to each student upon submission of proper bill/ cashmemos. Also an additional amount of Rs.1000/- will be paid to each of the selected students as lump-sum stipend along with participation certificate on successful demonstration & submission of the projects.

Application form and other details are available at the University website at www.tezu.ernet.in. Last date of submission of proposal is 23rd November, 2020. For details or any query Dr. Kishor Kr. Baruah, Coordinator, RISHI, Department of Physics, Tezpur University may be contacted at [email protected]/03712-27-5550