Death of Assam Man Must Not Be Connected With Border Dispute: Mizoram Muslim Organisation

Post the death of 48-year-old Assam resident died in a border village, Muslim organisations in Mizoram urged the people living along the inter-state border to maintain peace.

The Muslim organisations urged the people living on either side of the Mizoram-Assam border not to relate the death with the present border standoff.

A joint statement has been issued by the Mizoram Muslim Welfare Society (MMWD) and Aizawl Mosque Committee (AMC).

The statement said though the death of Intyaz Ali (Intazul Ali Laskar), who died on Monday in a hospital in Vairengte, might rise doubts because of the present situation, it is clear that the demise of the Lailapur resident has no connection with the border dispute and blockade on the NH-306 as he was reportedly arrested in a drugs-related case.

The statement said the economic blockade is not the solution to the border dispute, especially in the present scenario where everyone is suffering because of Covid19.

“The MMWS and AMC request the authorities of Cachar district, Assam government and the local people of Lailapur to lift the blockade immediately and allow all the Mizoram bound vehicles carrying essential commodities to enter the state immediately,” the statement said.

“People must understand that there is loss for both side whenever a problem like this arises. Further exaggeration in the border will lead to more complications.

“Peace and safety of the people on both sides must be the paramount importance of each and everyone, including the administrations,” the statement said.

The two organisations also urged the Centre and the governments of Mizoram and Assam to amicably solve the standoff at the earliest.