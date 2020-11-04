Nagaland Assembly Bypolls Records 83% Polling

The by-elections to the two Assembly constituencies in Nagaland recorded 83.69 polling.

The polling in the two seats – 14 Southern Angami-I in Kohima district and 60 Pungro-Kiphirein Kiphire district – ended peacefully at 4 pm.

Chief Electoral Officer Abhijit Sinha said the polling percentage till 5 pm was 83.69. He said the Pungro-Kiphire seat recorded 89.8 per cent polling, while 70.4 per cent electors cast their votes in Southern Angami -I.

Sinha said polling was peaceful except in a polling station at Singrep village in Pungro-Kiphire where a law-and-order situation was reported. He said repoll would be conducted at the polling station.

All the eight candidates – three in Southern Angami constituency and five in Pungro-Kiphire constituency – cast their votes in their respective polling stations, Sinha added.