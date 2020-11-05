2nd FIR Against Arnab Goswami & Family, Mumbai Police Accuse him of Assaulting Woman Cop

A fresh FIR has been filed against Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami for allegedly manhandling a woman police officer who was part of the police team that had landed at his house to arrest him, as per a report by news agency ANI.

FIR registered against Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami for allegedly assaulting a lady police officer when police team reached his residence in Mumbai this morning. — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2020

An FIR has also been filed against his wife Samyabrata Ray Goswami and their son under Section 353 of the Indian Penal Code for obstructing police officers. Arnab Goswami was arrested from his residence on Wednesday morning under abetment to suicide charges in connection with the suicide case of interior designer Anvay Naik in 2018.

Arnab’s wife Samyabrata alleged in a video broadcast by Republic that the police had assaulted the journalist in his residence. According to her version of events, Arnab was assaulted by the police. The police allegedly pulled him by his hair and belt as soon as they entered his residence. Here is a video of when Arnab was arrested.

The police said that Arnab was arrested under Section 306 (abetment of suicide), and Section 34 (acts done by persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. “This (arrest) pertains to the 2018 case of a man and his mother committing suicide. We have evidence (against Goswami),” the police officials said. “When we gave the intimation (of arrest) to Goswami’s wife, she tore up the paper,” said the official who was present at Goswami’s home when he was picked up by police.