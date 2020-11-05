Bangladesh to Procure 30 Mln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine from India

Bangladesh government has signed a deal with the Serum Institute of India to buy 30 million doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine being developed by British drugmaker AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine is seen as one of the most advanced candidates in the race against the novel coronavirus.

“Whenever the vaccine is ready, the Serum Institute will give us 30 million doses in the first phase,” health minister Zahid Maleque told reporters after the deal was signed in Dhaka.

He said 5 million doses of vaccine per month would be purchased through Bangladesh’s drug maker, Beximco Pharmaceuticals.

“We’ll be able to vaccinate 15 million people as two shots of vaccine are required for each person 28 days apart,” Maleque said.

He said Serum Institute would provide the vaccine at a price similar to that which India pays. Sources said the cost could be $4 to $5 per dose.