Mizoram CM met leaders of Vairengte Joint VC and CYMA Office Bearers

In the wake of the border dispute, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Wednesday met with leaders of Vairengte Joint Village Councils. The Chief Minister listened to the issues raised by the local leaders of Vairengte area, and assured that all efforts are taken by the government to ensure normalcy in the area.

The Chief Minister also met with Office Bearers of the Central Young Mizo Association separately where they discussed developments taken up in the area.

Tension has been prevailing in the Assam-Mizoram border since October after miscreants damaged several dwellings in the border area.