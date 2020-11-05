Mizoram Occupying 1.5 Km of Land near State Border: Assam Forest Minister

Assam forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya said that people of Mizoram are occupying 1.5 km of Assam land near the state border.

The forest minister quoted by the ANI stated that, “We encourage Mizoram to develop its agriculture but they should do it on their own soil. Even today their people are occupying 1.5 km of our land near the state border. We’ve been requesting them to go back.”

According to Assam, security personnel from Mizoram have encroached parts of its territory, while the latter maintains that the area belongs to it. “Government of India has indicated that some forces would be made available… I think there will be peace on both sides when the forces come,” Assam chief secretary Jishnu Barua.

Meanhwhile, Central security forces could soon be deployed along the Assam-Mizoram border to ease tension between the two sides, Assam chief secretary Jishnu Barua.

Areas along the 164 km border have been tense since last month over incidents of violence in which people from both sides have been injured.