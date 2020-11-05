NGT Issues Notice Seeking Ban on Firecrackers

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) issued notice to Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) and four state governments on whether use of fire crackers be banned from November 7-30 in the interest of public health and environment.

The tribunal was hearing a plea by Indian Social Responsibility Network, filed through Santosh Gupta, seeking action against pollution by use of fire crackers in NCR during the time air quality is unsatisfactory with potential of severity of COVID-19 pandemic.

The application referred to the statement of the Union Health Minister and the Health Minister of Delhi that during festive season there will be rise of COVID-19 cases due to air pollution.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel sought response from MoEF, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Police Commissioner of Delhi and the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.