Reliance Group Donates 20kg Gold to Build Main Dome of Kamakhya Temple

The main dome of the temple will be designed with 20kg of gold donated by the Reliance Industries Group of Mukesh Ambani.

The Doloi of the temple said that the preliminary works of the temple has already been completed and the entire work will be completed by Dipawali. “The Reliance group has sent workers from their company and we have also received the gold which was brought under tight security. The temple premises have been beefed up with tight security provided by the company itself,” the Doloi said.

Ambani, during his last visit to Kamakhya Temple assured the temple authorities that they will bear the cost of the main dome of the temple which will be designed with gold.