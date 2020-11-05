UK invites PM Modi for climate summit

The UK has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Climate Ambition Summit, according to a British government statement on Thursday. The December 12 Climate Ambition Summit will provide a platform for leaders who are ready to come forward with announcements of new, more ambitious nationally determined contributions and long-term strategies to net zero, as well as new climate finance pledges and ambitious adaptation plans.

The UK, as COP26 (to be held in Glasgow next December) President, the UN and France will host the virtual leader-level summit on the five-year anniversary of the Paris Agreement, in partnership with Chile (as COP25 President) and Italy (COP26 partner), it said. The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) was originally scheduled to be held this month. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event was postponed to next year.

Sir Philip Barton who is the UK’s most senior diplomat and Head of the UK Diplomatic Service after his meeting with Indian Foreign secretary said, “I am delighted to welcome Foreign Secretary Shringla to London to discuss our joint priorities. India has a special place in my heart and I know first-hand the importance of building the relationship between our two countries”

He added, “Foreign Secretary Shringla and I agreed a strengthened UK-India partnership will be a force for good in the world, in facing the big international challenges over the next decade, such as climate change and global security.”