AIUDF Denies Allegation of Raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad Slogan’ at Silchar Airport

Reacting to the Silchar Airport incident, AIUDF General Secretary Aminul Islam hits back at BJP claiming it to be a political conspiracy by the ruling Government ahead of the grand alliance by the AIUDF with other political parties.

“From last one and half months, the ruling Government has been trying to communalize the situation in the state by raising issues of Arabic Banner, Mia Museum and now Pakistan Zindabad slogans, we demand a probe into the matter,” said AIUDF General Secretary Aminul Islam before the media.

AIUDF General Secretary Aminul Islam further alleged that State Cabinet Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP Government have been intentionally trying to provoke the people of Assam by raising such issues.

Earlier today, Assam State Minister Himanta Biswa Saram shared a video from the Silchar Airport and wrote, “Look at the brazenness of these fundamentalists anti-national people who are shouting PAKISTAN ZINDABAD while they welcome MP @BadruddinAjmal. This thoroughly exposes @INCIndia which is encouraging such forces by forging an alliance. We shall fight them tooth & nail. Jai Hind.”

Look at the brazenness of these fundamentalists anti-national people who are shouting PAKISTAN ZINDABAD while they welcome MP @BadruddinAjmal. This thoroughly exposes @INCIndia which is encouraging such forces by forging an alliance. We shall fight them tooth & nail. Jai Hind🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/CiHZjDweFF — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 6, 2020

Islam also raised a point stating that Dhubri MP and AIUDF Supremo Maulana Badruddin Ajmal was here in Barak Valley for political meeting, thus, there were a lot of political personalities at the airport of Silchar raising Zindabad Slogans.

“They had raised Badruddin Ajmal Zindabad slogans. When the supporters raised Aziz Khan Zindabad slogan, a private satellite channel from Assam allegedly made news out of it stating that Pakistan Zindabad slogans were raised at the Silchar Airport. This is a distorted video, hence we demand a probe into the matter,” Islam added.

“We also witnessed that recently Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had claimed that AIUDF Supremo Maulana Badruddin Ajmal’s cabinet should have been either in Pakistan or Bangladesh, which signifies that the Minister was trying to establish a strategy to convert Aziz Khan zindabad slogan to Pakistan zindabad slogan,” AIUDF General Secretary Aminul Islam alleged further.

It is to be noted that Aziz Khan is the MLA from South Karimganj Constituency.