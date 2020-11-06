Arunachal CM Inaugurates New Building of 1946 Estd School in Dambuk

0
2

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday inaugurated the new school building of Govt Higher Secondary School Dambuk.

The school which was established in 1946 is one of the oldest school in the state.

Commenting on the occasion, Khandu said that the school has produced several brilliants students. It’s alumni also includes the first IAS officer from the state. Along with these achievements, many other from this school have brought laurels to the state.

 

 

 

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments