Arunachal CM Inaugurates New Building of 1946 Estd School in Dambuk

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday inaugurated the new school building of Govt Higher Secondary School Dambuk.

The school which was established in 1946 is one of the oldest school in the state.

Opened in 1946, Govt Higher Secondary School, Dambuk is one of the oldest school in Arunachal. Inaugurated it’s new school building today. The school has produced many successful people. It’s alumni include first IAS officer from state & many others who brought laurel to state. pic.twitter.com/8BBiWAEzwn — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) November 6, 2020

Commenting on the occasion, Khandu said that the school has produced several brilliants students. It’s alumni also includes the first IAS officer from the state. Along with these achievements, many other from this school have brought laurels to the state.