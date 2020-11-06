Assam Govt Not to Ban Firecrackers in Diwali

Assam government has decided to not ban firecrackers ahead of the festival of Diwali.

This comes amid the National Green Tribunal (NGT) notice regarding pollution from firecrackers.

Earlier, a bench headed by the chairperson of the NGT sent notices to 18 states and union territories of India including Assam, Nagaland and Meghalaya to expand the scope of hearing cases on pollution by firecrackers during Diwali.

However, Assam Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya has denied a blanket ban being enforced in Assam.

Speaking about ban on firecrackers, Assam Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya said, “Bursting of firecrackers would not harm anything. We cannot ban firecrackers during Diwali. People can burst firecrackers which cannot affect the environment but bursting of firecrackers polluting the environment will not be allowed.”